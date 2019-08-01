2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Four people have been charged in the homicide of a man in Pottstown.

Kyshan Brinkley, 23; Jacquan Lee, 26; Elijah Davis, 18; and Derrick Goins, 26, are all facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Keith Robinson on March 30, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office.

Brinkley and Lee were arrested and arraigned on Friday. Davis and Goins are still on the run.

The four men are all involved in a home-grown gang in the Pottstown area, the DA's office said in a news release.

Montgomery County detectives and Pottstown police had already been investigating the gang and had identified many of its members. The gang, known as BGB, is known to be involved in drug trafficking, illegally possessing firearms and at least two shootings, the district attorney's office said.

Investigators used witness interviews and video surveillance to place the four men at the crime scene on York Street the night of the shooting. Robinson was found shot dead in his car around 11 p.m. on March 30. He had been shot multiple times through the passenger window, authorities said.

In the months before his death, Robinson had told his girlfriend he was afraid of the gang and some of its members, and said he had heard his name was on a list of people to kill, authorities said.

A day before he was killed, Robinson told a friend that a member of BGB had attempted to buy Percocet from him, the friend told police. Robinson had told the friend he was concerned about the interaction because he doesn't deal with BGB, authorities said, though it's not clear what happened between Robinson and the alleged gang member.

Brinkley and Lee are behind bars without bail because of the murder charges.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Davis and Goins. They are considered dangerous, officials said. Anyone who sees them should call 911, and anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Pottstown police at 610-970-6570.