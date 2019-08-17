24-year-old man impersonated police officer, exposed himself, police say

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown Borough Police arrested a 24-year-old man they say impersonated a police officer and exposed himself on two separate occasions.

Justin Underdown was arrested Tuesday, the borough police department said in a news release.

Underdown had been driving an auctioned police vehicle equipped with a working overhead emergency lightbar on both occasions, police said.

On August 11, Underdown initiated a traffic stop with a female driver on Route 309 in Quakertown, police said.

Police said he exposed himself to the female during the stop.

Underdown pulled alongside of a female driver stopped at a traffic light on Route 309 on August 13, police said. He exposed himself to the driver while he was stopped, then fled north on Route 309, police said.

Underdown is awaiting a preliminary hearing,