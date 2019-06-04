3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Three people have been charged after officials say they ran a gun trafficking organization and trafficked cocaine and methamphetamine.
Gaime Hailemichael, 25, of North Wales, Philip Jensen, 31, and Monica Kumpf, 31, both of Blue Bell, were arrested.
The organization was involved in illegally buying firearms and selling them to another person, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
Authorities say the organization purchased 11 firearms and tried to purchase six more between April 23 and May 3.
Hailemichael and Jensen planned the purchases of firearms by supplying funds and transportation as well as the makes and models of firearms for Kumpf to purchase. Kumpf was the only organization member who was able to legally buy and possess firearms.
Kumpf was coached on how to act and what to say while purchasing guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, authorities said.
Once Kumpf turned over the firearms to Hailemichael and Jensen, she was compensated with meth, which she sold, authorities said. Kumpf was also provided temporary lodging.
In addition to gun trafficking, authorities say Hailemichael and Jensen were also involved in trafficking cocaine, authorities said.
A half kilo of cocaine with a street value of approximately $75,000 to $100,000 was found at Hailemichael 's home when he was arrested.
The three were charged with multiple felony counts. They were taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to make bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11 at 11:30 a.m.
