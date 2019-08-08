Authorities identify 3 killed after small plane crashed in Montgomery County

Authorities have released the names of the three people killed after a small plane crash in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Jasvir Khurana, 60, Divya Khurana, 54, and Kiran Khurana, 19, all died immediately from impact after a small plane crashed in the backyard of a Montgomery County home.

Jasvir and Divya, who were husband and wife, were doctors.

The single-engine plane went down about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in Upper Moreland Township, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Authorities said the plane was bound for an airport in Columbus, Ohio, although that was not the final destination.

It was initially believed the pilot reported a problem shortly after takeoff, but the Federal Aviation Administration officials have reviewed audio recordings and no distress call was placed, according to township police.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a downed Beechcraft Bonanza and a "large debris field." Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy said investigators have found debris in at least four backyards.

Murphy said the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard the plane was killed.

Investigators expect to remain on scene for a few more days.