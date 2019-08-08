3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home

U. MORELAND TWP., Pa. - A small plane has crashed in the backyard of a Montgomery County home, killing three people aboard the aircraft.

The single-engine plane went down about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in Upper Moreland Township, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Authorities said the plane was bound for an airport in Columbus, Ohio, although that was not the final destination.

A Minnie Lane resident called 911 to report that a plane had crashed in the backyard, according to a news release from the Upper Moreland Township Police Department. The crash occurred in the 4200 block of Minnie Lane.

It was initially believed the pilot reported a problem shortly after takeoff, but the Federal Aviation Administration officials have reviewed audio recordings and no distress call was placed, according to township police.

Emergency personnel arrived to find a downed Beechcraft Bonanza and a "large debris field." Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy said investigators have found debris in at least four backyards.

Murphy said the plane hit several trees before it finally came to rest. He said everyone aboard the plane was killed.

Police said they were able to identify two of the victims but have not been able to identify the third. Authorities said one of the victims is a male and two of the victims are female. Authorities said they will not release the victims' names until family notification is complete.

Police said the male victim had a pilot's license.

No one on the ground was injured, and no homes were damaged. Police said an "outbuilding" at the back of a Minnie Lane home was damaged.

A homeowner provided a photo of debris from the crash atop a backyard shed.

Police said the FAA has completed its initial walkthrough of the debris field and is awaiting investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.