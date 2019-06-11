5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls

Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is cracking down on drivers who take free rides on the highway.

Five people were charged last week after racking up more than $66,000 combined in unpaid tolls, the Bucks County district attorney said.

Jonathan Quinty, 37, of East Greenville, owes $22,751 after 542 unpaid rides between Sept. 2016 and April 2019, officials said.

Rachel Andershonis, 26, of Bensalem, is accused of driving the turnpike without paying 311 times, racking up a $19,522 debt.

Robert Mansfield, 48, of Philadelphia, accrued a $16,716 debt after taking 484 unpaid trips between 2014 and 2018, the district attorney said.

Antonio Green Jr., 31, of Bensalem, took 97 rides and owes $4,009, authorities said.

Thomas Macrina, 40, of Warminster, owes $3,517 after driving the turnpike 331 times without paying.

Each was charged with a single felony count of theft and all but Mansfield were also charged with driving without being properly licensed.

All but Macrina were arraigned on the charges last week and bail was set at $20,000.