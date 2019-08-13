58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
PERKIOMEN TWP., Pa. - A 58-year-old man riding his bicycle died after a crash early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.
The man, from Collegeville, was traveling north in the right shoulder in the area of the 700 block of Gravel Pike shortly before 6:30 a.m., state police said in a news release.
Mckenna Scott Esposito, 24, was driving behind the man and tried to pass him on the left. Police said the man made a left turn in front of the car without signaling as the car was trying to pass.
The car struck the bicycle's front passenger side. The man fell off his bicycle, and sustained injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: Update on mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
Dayton police and city officials provide an update on the shooting that...Read More »
Southeastern PA News
-
58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
The man, from Collegeville, was traveling north in the right shoulder in the area of the 700 block of Gravel Pike shortly before 6:30 a.m., state police said in a news release.Read More »
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- Richland Township supervisor alleges ‘bad mark' on 2018 audit
- Pottstown Borough Council approves lease of Ricketts Center
- Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty
- Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours
- Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Updated Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Hearing continues on fate of Wernersville corrections center
- Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- 58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- US appeals court hands truckers defeat in turnpike toll suit
- Kutztown University: New website improves user experience
- Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home