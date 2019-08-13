58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County

69 News

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pa. - A 58-year-old man riding his bicycle died after a crash early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County.

The man, from Collegeville, was traveling north in the right shoulder in the area of the 700 block of Gravel Pike shortly before 6:30 a.m., state police said in a news release.

Mckenna Scott Esposito, 24, was driving behind the man and tried to pass him on the left. Police said the man made a left turn in front of the car without signaling as the car was trying to pass.

The car struck the bicycle's front passenger side. The man fell off his bicycle, and sustained injuries as a result. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.