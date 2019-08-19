9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Nine people were hurt when a lightning strike sent a tree crashing down on a swim club in Bucks County.
The tree fell around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dolphin Swim Club on West Bristol Road in Lower Southampton Township.
According to WFMZ's partner station, WPVI, authorities say the tree crashed onto a tent pavilion, injuring two adults and seven kids.
They say lightning struck the tree just moments before it fell.
Three people were severely hurt and six others suffered minor injuries.
Officials say the swim club's staff jumped into action and helped the victims before medics arrived.
Township officials say the club will remain closed Monday.
