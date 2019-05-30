As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
UPPER SALFORD TWP., Pa. - Hundreds are without power in Montgomery County after strong storms Wednesday destroyed trees, wires and property.
Nearly everyone in Upper Salford Township is off the grid. There are hundreds of downed trees that took wires down with them.
At one point nearly half the streets were closed because of one blockage or another. It's estimated as many as 100 homes were severely impacted.
Reality is sinking in for Ken Graupner. Wednesday night's winds snapped trees like toothpicks, leveled his garage like a house of cards and had no mercy for his classic car.
"The Astro is now a pancake, both tires, blown out, and it's gone. I think it's history," Graupner said.
He thought it could have been worse. The winds, hail, and rain had him fearing for his home and his safety.
Cleanup crews left his home and were immediately off to several others.
There were downed wires, uprooted trees, and blocked roads almost everywhere you looked Thursday afternoon in Upper Salford.
A command post was set up at the fire department, where responders braced for potentially more severe storms.
Officials have also set up at Old Goshenhoppen Church, where residents can go to charge up their phones and get ice.
They're recommending people in the community consider staying with family or friends until power is restored.
-
