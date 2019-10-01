Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
The United States attorney general for the eastern district of Pennsylvania says they have stopped a drug ring with ties to Montgomery County and China.
Three Chinese nationals set up an elaborate ring to sell drugs, including the potentially deadly drug fentanyl, authorities said.
The time frame in question is April 2016 to March 2017.
In the indictment, investigators say three men, Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen, and Liangtu Pan, operated websites in China. The name for the seller were all the same, just an alias of Alex.
When the order was made and paid for, the men would send the drugs to David Landis, and he would mail the fentanyl to the customers.
Landis lives in Montgomery County and is a former county deputy sheriff.
Investigators say Landis mailed nearly 3,000 packages of illegal drugs to customers on behalf of the Chinese nationals.
Landis has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing for his part in the drug ring.
As for the three Chinese nationals they face more than sixty charges, including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Investigators allege five people have either overdosed or died on the drugs sent by the group.
If convicted, the men face a possible sentence of life in prison.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Candy becomes art at Candytopia in Philadelphia
Candy becomes art, including a dragon made out of more than 100,000 pieces of candy.Read More »
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Reading sports, entertainment venues now part of ASM Global
- Police seek suspect in Pottstown bank robbery
- Convicted child killer sentenced for attempted prison escape
- Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
- Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract
- LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
- Bethlehem City Council narrowly denies zoning amendment, nixing apartment plan