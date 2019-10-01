Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China

The United States attorney general for the eastern district of Pennsylvania says they have stopped a drug ring with ties to Montgomery County and China.

Three Chinese nationals set up an elaborate ring to sell drugs, including the potentially deadly drug fentanyl, authorities said.

The time frame in question is April 2016 to March 2017.

In the indictment, investigators say three men, Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen, and Liangtu Pan, operated websites in China. The name for the seller were all the same, just an alias of Alex.

When the order was made and paid for, the men would send the drugs to David Landis, and he would mail the fentanyl to the customers.

Landis lives in Montgomery County and is a former county deputy sheriff.

Investigators say Landis mailed nearly 3,000 packages of illegal drugs to customers on behalf of the Chinese nationals.

Landis has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing for his part in the drug ring.

As for the three Chinese nationals they face more than sixty charges, including conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Investigators allege five people have either overdosed or died on the drugs sent by the group.

If convicted, the men face a possible sentence of life in prison.