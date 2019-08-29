Southeastern PA

Big changes coming to school district after unsafe levels of lead found in some water fountains

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:21 AM EDT

Big changes coming to school district after unsafe levels of lead found in some water fountains

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A new school year means a new, major project in the Central Bucks School District.

"We're going to eliminate all water fountains in our district, we're going to replace them with water filter filling stations," said District Superintendent John Kopicki.

Kopicki says there are 230 water fountains across the district's 23 schools and by the end of the year they'll all be replaced by those filtered filling stations at the cost of roughly $225,000. 

"We cannot have children consuming water with lead in it, it's extraordinarily unhealthy," said Kopicki.

The upgrade came after the district tested every school for lead back in June.

"There were 16 sites that came back with lead levels above the EPA guidelines of 15 parts per billion," said Kopicki. 

Kopicki says experts worked throughout the summer to remediate those 16 sites and then each school was tested again.

"When we retested, 22 of our 23 schools came back under the accepted EPA guidelines," he said.

The one school that still tested for high lead levels was Buckingham Elementary near Doylestown. That school is getting the filtered stations first. 

"We have two of those installed, and we're installing two more," said Kopicki.

In the meantime, students there will be given bottled water in the classrooms and during lunch.

"We'll have to test again upon all that remediation, but we're confident that we're taking the right steps," said Kopicki. 

Kopicki says his district tested for lead voluntarily, a proactive approach he says they'll now do every year. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

12:38 PM

  • NNW 12 mph
  • 26°
  • 40%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary
CNN video

Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary

Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting

Pottstown police investigating West Third Street shooting

Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects

Reward offered for information on Pottstown shooting suspects

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement

Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one

Montgomery County man went to Hollywood to act in movies. Now he is making one

US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly
DrinkerBiddle

US attorney seeks to block supervised drug center in Philly

More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers

More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers

KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant

KI pills to be distributed to people near nuclear plant

9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club

9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club

'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food
69 News

'Preston's Pantry Project' collects 32,000+ pounds of food

Philadelphia Folk Festival held for 58th year

Philadelphia Folk Festival held for 58th year

24-year-old man impersonated police officer, exposed himself, police say

24-year-old man impersonated police officer, exposed himself, police say

Philadelphia hospital shuts down emergency department

Philadelphia hospital shuts down emergency department

Philadelphia officers check in with residents, offer food after violent night
Bo Koltnow | 69 News

Philadelphia officers check in with residents, offer food after violent night

Lawmakers call for change after 6 Philadelphia officers shot

Lawmakers call for change after 6 Philadelphia officers shot

New senior living community opens in Quakertown
69 News

New senior living community opens in Quakertown

Rep. Houlahan town hall canceled 'due to security concerns'
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Rep. Houlahan town hall canceled 'due to security concerns'

Philadelphia police commissioner surprised standoff did not end violently

Philadelphia police commissioner surprised standoff did not end violently

Fire-damaged home fixed, woman gifted puppy from contractor
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Fire-damaged home fixed, woman gifted puppy from contractor

Man must register as sex offender for 2006 assault of teen
69 News

Man must register as sex offender for 2006 assault of teen

Wolf delays signing of executive order to target gun violence

Wolf delays signing of executive order to target gun violence

Suspected gunman called lawyer during standoff in Philadelphia

Suspected gunman called lawyer during standoff in Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Philadelphia officers hurt in shooting, standoff
2019 Getty Images

PHOTOS: Philadelphia officers hurt in shooting, standoff

LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaos, terror of Philadelphia shooting situation

LISTEN: Police radio broadcasts reveal chaos, terror of Philadelphia shooting situation

Philadelphia mayor calls for gun control after 6 officers shot

Philadelphia mayor calls for gun control after 6 officers shot

Suspect in custody after 6 Philadelphia officers shot, hours-long standoff

Suspect in custody after 6 Philadelphia officers shot, hours-long standoff

Olivet Boys and Girls Club drops Pottstown programs

Olivet Boys and Girls Club drops Pottstown programs

Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial

Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial

Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC

Rita's extends fundraiser for victims of fatal crash in NC

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
69 News

58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Getty Images

Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo

Richland Township supervisor alleges ‘bad mark' on 2018 audit
69 News

Richland Township supervisor alleges ‘bad mark' on 2018 audit

Teen who won $3 million in Fortnite tournament becomes high profile victim of swatting

Teen who won $3 million in Fortnite tournament becomes high profile victim of swatting

Pottstown Borough Council approves lease of Ricketts Center

Pottstown Borough Council approves lease of Ricketts Center

Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty
iStock/junial

Man accused in deadly Pottstown stabbing pleads guilty

Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours

Man dies in car accident on Route 32, closes road for 4 hours

Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Associated Press

Bill Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case

Child falls from 2nd floor window, in critical condition

Child falls from 2nd floor window, in critical condition

Nation's top Cornhole players compete for cash prize

Nation's top Cornhole players compete for cash prize

'Please Wash Me Car Wash' to bring 100,000 to sunflower field in Elverson

'Please Wash Me Car Wash' to bring 100,000 to sunflower field in Elverson

Chesco sunflower field backdrop for today's Instagram posts, tomorrow's memories

Chesco sunflower field backdrop for today's Instagram posts, tomorrow's memories

Vigil held in Pottstown for mass shooting victims

Vigil held in Pottstown for mass shooting victims

3 family members killed after small plane crashes in Montgomery County

3 family members killed after small plane crashes in Montgomery County

3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home

3 killed when small plane crashes in backyard of home

Pottstown Council to vote on Ricketts Center lease addendum

Pottstown Council to vote on Ricketts Center lease addendum

Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
69 News

Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough

The whole building shook

The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County

Milford residents want township to take over their alley
69 News

Milford residents want township to take over their alley

Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud
Image License MGN Image

Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud