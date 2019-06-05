Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck
TINICUM TWP., Pa. - A bridge in Bucks County will be closed until further notice after it was hit by a truck Tuesday night.
Tinicum Township police responded to the report of a truck which hit the Frankenfield Covered Bridge at 9 p.m.
The accident caused structural damage to the bridge at the intersection of Hollow Horn and Cafferty Roads. The truck and driver remained on scene.
