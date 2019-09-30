Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'

BENSALEM, Pa. - Bucks County is now officially designated a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

It doesn't sound like a good thing, but the classification means law enforcement will be given additional tools to use in the fight against drugs.

Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey joined forces in the bipartisan effort aimed at improving the quality of life for Bucks County residents.

The designation gives the county access to additional federal resources to enhance coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement officials in drug prevention and control efforts.

Toomey and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick announced the classification during a news conference in Bensalem Monday morning.

"In a very partisan and polarized political environment, fighting this crisis has not been polarized, has not become politicized," Toomey said.

Fitzpatrick joined the senators in June to write a letter to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy encouraging the designation.

In that letter to the ONDCP, the lawmakers said the number of overdose deaths in the county rose from 17 per 100,000 in 2015, to 37 in 100,000 in 2017.

Fentanyl accounted for 80% of overdose victims in 2017.

"We are 5% of the world's population here in the United States. We consume 75% of the world's opioids. It is a problem, it's a problem these people are dealing with and fighting every single day and this is going to help," Fitzpatrick said.

The letter goes on to say that fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses coupled with related violence places a heavy burden on Bucks County law enforcement agencies.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub says he's faced criticism on this designation and its label on the county from constituents.

"I don't want people to be alarmed. Nothing new has occurred here, we're fighting the same fight but our side just got stronger," he said.

With the I-95 corridor playing a key role in how drugs are trafficked, the extra resources will help combat that.

A representative with the HIDTA could not comment yet on what this will all cost, but reassured the organization's success rate.