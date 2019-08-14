Bucks County man charged in toddler's death headed to trial

FALLS TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man charged in connection with the death of a 22-month-old-boy in December 2018 is headed to trial.

Shawn Robert Felmey, 45, was charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of children, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said.

The charges were held for trial after a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Felmey, of Falls Township, was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.

Felmey's formal arraignment is set for September 14.

The toddler had been found dead of inflicted head trauma on Dec.18, the DA's office said. Felmey was taken into custody on May 15 after an investigation by township police and Bucks County Detectives.