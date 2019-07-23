Southeastern PA

Bucks County man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 03:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2018.

Jason Lutey, 42, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

Lutey was accused of killing his girlfriend, Colleen Patterson, in September 2018.

Patterson's body had been found in the back of Lutey's vehicle outside his residence, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Lutey was sentenced to an aggregated sentence of 25 to 50 years in state prison.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

05:22 PM

  • E 6 mph
  • 24°
  • 71%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown
69 News

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death
MGN

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule
Crimewatch PA

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
Adam Klein | 69 News

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

Fire damages home in Quakertown
69 News

Fire damages home in Quakertown

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems
69 News

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019
Thinkstock

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl
69 News

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl
iStock/junial

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years
Warrington Township Police Department

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township
Warrington Township Police Department

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks
69 News

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery
Associated Press

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief

Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief

Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown

Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown

Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day
CNN

Wall Street yawns after Merck investor day

Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia

Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia

Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco

Heavy rain causes roof collapse at Acme in Montco

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids

St. Luke's free summer lunch program makes healthy food available to kids

16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port

16.5 tons of cocaine seized from ship at Philadelphia port

OSHA investigating worker death at Montgomery County meatpacking plant
FreeImages.com/Rotorhead

OSHA investigating worker death at Montgomery County meatpacking plant

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

Tight-knit community mourns Perkasie police chief who died suddenly

Popular shortcut to Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County is closed

Popular shortcut to Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County is closed