Bucks County man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death
NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2018.
Jason Lutey, 42, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.
Lutey was accused of killing his girlfriend, Colleen Patterson, in September 2018.
Patterson's body had been found in the back of Lutey's vehicle outside his residence, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
Lutey was sentenced to an aggregated sentence of 25 to 50 years in state prison.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Charges dismissed again in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
For the second time, a judge has thrown out all charges against an Amtrak engineer for his role in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia.Read More »
- Historical society offers to buy a town clock for Quakertown Borough
- Opiod overdose survivors gain support system in Bucks County
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
- Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race
- Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave
Latest From The Newsroom
- 6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville
- Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
- Updated Recipients worried over possibility of food stamp benefits eligibility requirements being tightened
- Updated Bucks County man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death
- Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61
- PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
- Updated Easton man allegedly beats victim with his fists, wooden stick
- Updated Health Beat: Bold students invent wearable EpiPen for friend
- Berks representative details recent trip to US-Mexico border
- Passenger numbers at LVIA continue to soar