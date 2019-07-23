Bucks County man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. - A Bucks County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2018.

Jason Lutey, 42, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

Lutey was accused of killing his girlfriend, Colleen Patterson, in September 2018.

Patterson's body had been found in the back of Lutey's vehicle outside his residence, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Lutey was sentenced to an aggregated sentence of 25 to 50 years in state prison.