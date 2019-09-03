BUCKS County SPCA accepting applications to adopt miniature horse and farm goose pair

Bucks County's SPCA is accepting applications to adopt a miniature horse and farm goose as a pair.

Waffles, a 6.5-year-old miniature horse, is small, but his personality isn't. He loves grass and carrots. There's one other thing he loves: a farm goose named Hemingway.

Waffles and Hemingway are buddies. A package deal. The SPCA is now accepting applications for adoption.