BUCKS County SPCA accepting applications to adopt miniature horse and farm goose pair
Bucks County's SPCA is accepting applications to adopt a miniature horse and farm goose as a pair.
Waffles, a 6.5-year-old miniature horse, is small, but his personality isn't. He loves grass and carrots. There's one other thing he loves: a farm goose named Hemingway.
Waffles and Hemingway are buddies. A package deal. The SPCA is now accepting applications for adoption.
Southeastern PA News
