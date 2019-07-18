BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
More than 130 farm animals were rescued Thursday in Bucks County.
Officials say they removed 52 goats, 80 chickens, and five turkeys from a property on Durham Road in Plumstead Township.
The Bucks County SPCA says the animals were being kept in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions with inadequate access to food.
They say financial donations are needed to help with the cost of caring for so many animals.
Charges are pending against the owner.
Southeastern PA News
