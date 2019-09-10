Bucks County to receive more resources for drug prevention, control efforts
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Bucks County will now be able to access more federal resources for drug prevention and control efforts.
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy designated Bucks County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
The designation enables Bucks County to get additional federal resources to enhance coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement officials.
Sen. Pat Toomey, Sen. Bob Casey and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick requested the designation.
