Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Powerful storms caused heavy damage and power outages in Bucks and Montgomery counties Wednesday.

Trees were toppled and power was out for most people in Doylestown.

Public works personnel were deployed with generators to power traffic signals.

All Bucks County government offices were closed Thursday because of the outages, officials said. Court proceedings are postponed.

Central Bucks School District was running on a two hour delay.

It was a similar scene in Telford, Montgomery County, where residents were out removing more downed trees.

Some were ripped completely from the ground and others fell on roadways and power lines, shutting things down.