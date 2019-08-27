Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man admitted he was highly intoxicated when he got behind the wheel in February and crashed, killing one of his passengers.
Keith Crews III, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle while DUI and related offenses, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office. The Hilltown Township man was sentenced to four to 10 years in state prison.
Prosecutors allege Crews had at least 15 drinks at a bar in Doylestown before he crashed in New Britain on Feb. 9.
Thomas McCarthy, 27, one of two people in the car with Crews, died of his injuries two days later. Crews and the other passenger were not injured.
Investigators said Crews was going 86 mph with the accelerator at 100% when he failed to negotiate a turn, veered off the road and overturned the car in a wooded area. The posted speed limit in the area is 25 mph, authorities said.
