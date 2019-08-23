Bucks man sentenced for stabbing fellow inmate

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County man will be spending additional time in state prison for stabbing a fellow inmate.

Martin McLoughlin III, 28, was sentenced Thursday to 8.5 to 22 years in state prison, according to the Bucks County district attorney's office.

He pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and related charges stemming from the Oct. 9 attack, the DA's office said.

McLoughlin used a handmade "shank" made with a sharpened piece of wood to stab and hit another prisoner while they were in the Bucks County Correctional Facility's inmate dining room, authorities said.

He told investigators he had been planning the attack for several days to "reprimand" the man, and he carried out the attack that day because he thought he was being transferred to state prison later that morning for unrelated offenses, the DA's office said.

A criminal complaint says McLoughlin had no remorse for his actions, saying, "If I wanted him dead, he would be," authorities said.

The judge ordered McLoughlin be taken to state prison as soon as possible.