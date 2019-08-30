Bucks swim club reopens more than a week after tree fell on tent pavilion, injuring 9

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A swim club in Bucks County has reopened more than a week after a lightning strike sent a tree crashing down on a tent pavilion.

The Dolphin Swim Club reopened Thursday.

Nine were hurt after the tree fell at the club on West Bristol Road in Lower Southampton Township.

According to WFMZ's partner station, WPVI, authorities say the tree crashed onto a tent pavilion, injuring two adults and seven kids.

They say lightning struck the tree just moments before it fell.

Three people were severely hurt and six others suffered minor injuries.

Officials say the swim club's staff jumped into action and helped the victims before medics arrived.