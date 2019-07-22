Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Crews responded after a car drove into the window of a first-floor apartment in Bucks County Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Pileggi Road in the Willow Knoll section of Warrington Township shortly after 1 p.m.
The driver, Maximino Sanchez, 50, had just returned from the grocery store, police said. As he pulled into a parking space in front of the building, he accelerated, went up the curb and into the front bay window of the apartment.
People were home at the time, but nobody was injured. Sanchez refused any treatment or transport.
The Warrington Building Inspector, Emergency Services and Fire Marshal's office were on location, and PECO was enroute to secure the utilities as a precaution.
