Carousel of Pottstown seeks liquor license transfer

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Carousel of Pottstown will seek permission from Pottstown Borough Council for an inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license, the council announced during its Wednesday meeting.

The council will consider the transfer of the license, last located in Lower Gwynedd Township, to the Carousel’s property located at 30 W. King Street, Pottstown at its Monday night meeting.

The Carousel owners must get borough approval for the transfer because the borough owns the building in which it operates.

The Carousel owners plan to expand the property and add an indoor restaurant to serve customers who use the mini-golf and arcade games as well as the historic carousel.

Council Vice President Carol Kulp expressed some misgivings about the liquor license.

“I have a problem serving alcohol in the same facility where you have children’s games and a large spinning machine,” Kulp said.

The attorney for the Carousel owners, James Arms, assured the council that the restaurant would be high-end and not encourage excessive consumption of alcohol.

“This will not be another pizza restaurant,” he said.

Mayor Stephanie Henrick said that, although she doesn’t have a vote, she strongly supports the license transfer. She said the Carousel will be much like a Dave and Buster’s in Philadelphia or The Works in Wyomissing.

Other News

The council heard a presentation from Michael Lenhart of the Pottstown Area Regional Recreation Committee which is seeking a second five-year extension of its implementation agreement. The Recreation Committee recently added North Coventry Township to current members Pottstown Borough, West Pottsgrove Township, Upper Pottsgrove Township, Lower Pottsgrove Township, Douglass Township and East Coventry Township.

Lenhart said that if the council approves the renewed implementation agreement the recreation committee will have a stronger financial position because it can seek state grants as either the committee as a whole or each municipality individually.

In other major items to be voted on Monday, the council will consider a three-year or a five-year bid for municipal solid waste services from J.P. Mascaro & Sons Company, the current provider. Its bid included a $10.37 increase per quarter, per household for three years or a $10.60 increase per quarter, per household for a five-year agreement.

Noting residents’ complaints over the past six months, Council President Dan Weand said the bid proposal included an accelerating fining process for mixed pickups. He invited council members to give him or Borough Manager Justin Keller any ideas they have to further enforce the contract with Mascaro.

J.P. Mascaro III spoke, and acknowledged that the company had an unusual number of problems recently but that the problems have been rectified and complaints have declined.

In addition, council will vote on the nomination of Rick Langley as Deputy Fire Marshal, a volunteer position, and the nomination of Howard Charles to the Human Relations Commission.