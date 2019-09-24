Chester County DA files public nuisance action against pipeline
The Chester County district attorney's office is announcing a new action against the builders of a pipeline that runs through our area.
The DA's office says it is filing a "public nuisance" action against Sunoco and Energy Transfer, the builders of the Mariner East pipeline.
The DA says the builders have violated their work permits and polluted some local creeks and streams.
Energy Transfer released a statement in response:
We received the notice issued today by the Chester County District Attorney's Office regarding certain areas in Chester County that are claimed to violate Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law. We believe we are already well on our way to resolving the issues identified in the notice and look forward to discussing these issues with the DA's office in the coming weeks. To that end, we have completed all required remediation as a result of inadvertent returns or other construction related discharges from the Mariner East 2 project in Chester County consistent with our approved permits. We also have resolved associated claims with the DEP through agreed upon consent agreements. In addition, the Company is under an order issued by the DEP to cover any exposed areas of pipes, including the two pipes in Chester County, which is subject to a schedule of work.
