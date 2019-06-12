Chester County man accused of drilling holes in fitting room walls faces new charges

WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A Chester County man is facing disturbing new charges nearly one month after police say he was nabbed drilling holes inside the fitting room at the Target in the Stowe area.

The new charges include sexual abuse of children and more than 50 counts of invasion of privacy.

Sean Anderson, 41, of Elverson, was arrested in May after police say he drilled holes in multiple changing room walls at the Target in West Pottsgrove Township.

"It's just scary that someone can just do that," shopper Brenda Shultz said.

"I don't understand people at all. That's a sick thing to do. It's women's privacy," shopper Karen Trout said.

Some Target shoppers say they're unsettled by the alleged peeper and even more so by the new charges filed against him, including child pornography, sexual abuse of children and invasion of privacy.

West Pottsgrove police got a search warrant and went through Anderson's phone. They found 56 images of women that appeared to be taken through the same holes drilled through the walls of the dressing rooms, officials said.

"I can't imagine my own daughter being in there and someone invading her privacy let alone mine or anyone else's," Trout said.

According to court documents, of the 56 images on Anderson's phone with women wearing little to no clothing, six of the pictures were clearly children and one was completely naked.

Police say when they first spoke to Anderson in the store they found a drill bit, a wooden block, and tweezers hidden in the pocket of pants on a clothing rack nearby. They also say he had a piece of foam in his pocket that he may have used to conceal the holes.

Anderson posted $50,000 bail and is due back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.