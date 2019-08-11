Child falls from 2nd floor window, in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Police say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured in a fall from a second-story window in north Philadelphia.
A police spokesman says the girl was playing in the back bedroom in the home when she climbed onto the windowsill of an open window and fell at about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the girl had arm and leg injuries and a possible head injury. She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in critical condition.
