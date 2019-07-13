Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - People in Montgomery County were hit pretty hard by flash flooding Thursday. Some people had to be rescued, while others were evacuated.

Many spent Friday bailing water out of their basements and assessing the damage.

Glass, mud and food were everywhere at a gas station on High Street in Pottstown. The owners say the flood came on within a matter of minutes, trapping one of their employees inside.

The owners say the fire department had to break the glass in order to rescue the employee.

"At least 20 people were pulled from cars in the area of High Street, another 10 people from the area of King Street, and then evacuation of the homes on Walnut Street," said Pottstown Fire Chief Frank Hand.

Hand says emergency officials were scrambling to rescue people during the flood.

Borough workers were busy cleaning up a slimy layer of mud that coated much of the area Friday.

Residents meantime were busy bailing out their basements and talking to insurance companies.

"It's pretty messy. We lost a lot of stuff. Everything got toppled over and got muddy and there's broken glass down there," resident Julian Webber said.

Chief Hand says no one was injured during the flood and its aftermath, but he is urging residents to be careful when touching water in their basements to make sure that there isn't an electric hazard.

One restoration expert says this is going to be a long cleanup for Pottstown that will likely run into the millions of dollars.