Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County
PENNSBURG, Pa. - The cleanup continues in parts of Montgomery County hit hard by the flooding.
A lot of the people we talked to say they've been trying to dry out their homes for more than 24 hours. While the water is mostly gone, the recovery process has only just begun.
WFMZ's Julia Rose has the full story in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County
A lot of the people we talked to say they've been trying to dry out their homes for more than 24 hours. While the water is mostly gone, the recovery process has only just begun.Read More »
- Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
- Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles
- Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown
- Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- 7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem police need help identifying man who climbed up blast furnace at SteelStacks
- Police respond to fatal Allentown shooting
- Friends, coworkers remember woman and child who died after being swept away in floodwaters
- Flood clean up continues in Amity Township
- Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown
- 'Smelly but good':Tow truck driver describes clean up effort following dump truck accident
- Cleanup underway after flooding damages several businesses in Berks
- Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn
- Lights for Liberty rally held in Easton
- Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County