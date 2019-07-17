Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. - The Montgomery County Commissioners, on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, have declared a Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service.
The Code Red has been issued for Montgomery County from Wednesday until Sunday.
Code Red Hot Weather Health Warnings are issued in anticipation of an oppressively hot air mass with a heat index of 100 degrees or greater.
Heat index values will range from 100 degrees to 105 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and from 105 degrees to 110 degrees on Friday through Sunday.
Such conditions are associated with excess mortality, and residents should take precautions to prevent heat-related stress and exhaustion.
Very young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions, and who take certain medications, are especially at risk. Friends, relatives, or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.
Here are some helpful tips on how to alleviate the effects of the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- If at all possible, try to get outdoor work completed during the morning to avoid the warmest part of the day.
- Keep windows and interior doors open when running a fan at home.
- Keep cool by seeking an air-conditioned building if available, if not, seek rest in the shade.
- Most of the Senior Adult Activity Centers are air-conditioned, as are malls and libraries.
For general hot weather and heat exhaustion/stroke information, check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or the Montgomery County Office of Public Health webpage.
Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County
