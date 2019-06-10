Southeastern PA

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:32 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:32 AM EDT

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A local boy who recently beat cancer is getting help from the community so he and his family can put the nightmare behind them for good.

On Sunday, Cameron Wakely rolled up in style to a benefit held in his name. The 7-year-old Richland Township boy was all smiles at the local American Legion Post after a year that brought very few.

"They have no idea until you go through it," said Cameron's father, John.

This time last year, the Wakelys spotted what they thought was a spider bite on Cameron's leg. Thinking nothing of it, Cameron jokingly named the bump Sparky. 

"I just thought it was cool until I thought it was cancer, then I didn't think it was cool," Cameron said.

Neither did his dad.

"If you ever got a sledgehammer in the chest, it just takes the breath out of you," he said.

Cameron was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a very rare type of cancer, and underwent multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. But he did not do it alone.

"My family has been there for me," says Cameron.

And so has the community. The Philadelphia Eagles, 76ers and Phillies are each making sure they are there for Cameron just like he always is for them. Within the past year, Cameron got a chance to meet Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, 76ers center Joel Embiid and will be meeting Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper in a couple weeks.

"To look up to somebody like a Carson (Wentz) or like a Joel (Embiid) or like a Bryce (Harper) it gives them hope," says John.

Bob Grunmeier and Mike Kulick's sons play on the same baseball team as Cameron. Last year on opening day, there was a ceremony held detailing a certain player's off field struggles.

"When I seen it was him (Cameron) it just hit home for me. So I knew it was something that we had to do," says Kulick.

So the two used their positions at the local American Legion Post to hold a "fun-raiser" to help the Wakelys pay for treatment. For that, John says the family will forever be in debt to the community. 

"We'll be re-paying it back for the rest of our lives," he said.

And as for Cameron, he is now in remission and slowly getting back to his old energetic self.

"I just miss his smile and it's actually coming back now," says John.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

05:07 PM

  • E 3 mph
  • 25°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border
69 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks
Zach DeWever | 69 News

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school
69 News

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building
Richland Township Police

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary
Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie
Mike Nester

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April
69 News

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings
69 News

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

Pa. state trooper passes away while on duty

Pa. state trooper passes away while on duty

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide
iStock/amphotora

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy
Richland Township Police Department

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week
69 News

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School
69 News

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School

State grant aims to make Pottstown Middle School safer
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

State grant aims to make Pottstown Middle School safer

Man pleads guilty in deadly case of horseplay in Muhlenberg
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Man pleads guilty in deadly case of horseplay in Muhlenberg

Former Palisades teacher, coach charged with sex assault

Former Palisades teacher, coach charged with sex assault

2 charged in stabbing of man in Pottstown

2 charged in stabbing of man in Pottstown

State police investigate reported rape involving juvenile

State police investigate reported rape involving juvenile