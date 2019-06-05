Construction worker killed along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale
LANSDALE, Pa. - A construction worker was killed at a work site along the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The worker died while working near the Lansdale exit Wednesday morning, according to Turnpike officials.
Officials would not release any other details about what happened, but reports indicated the worker was not hit by a car.
Traffic does not appear to be affected by the incident.
