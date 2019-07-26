Southeastern PA

Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 07:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 07:51 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES -  Model Janice Dickinson calls settling a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby a "victory" that brings a "measure of justice" but says nothing can erase her assault by the now-imprisoned comedian.

Dickinson spoke to reporters Thursday at the office of her attorney Lisa Bloom, who said the case was settled for an "epic" amount. She says the terms of the deal keep the exact figure confidential.

Cosby insurer American International Group Inc. settled the case without his approval, as it has with at least eight other women who filed similar lawsuits.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the comedian denies the assault and defamation allegations and has been robbed of a chance to prove it in court.

Dickinson alleges that he drugged and raped her in 1982.

Cosby was convicted and sent to prison for a 2004 sexual assault.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

02:58 AM

  • SW 14 mph
  • 26°
  • 69%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie

Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township
Warrington Township Police Department

Car crashes into window of 1st-floor apartment in Warrington Township

Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race

Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
Bucks County SPCA | Facebook

BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals

Ongoing operations solid for Novartis
Image License MGN Image

Ongoing operations solid for Novartis

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts

Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
Drexel University

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff

Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County
KCAL via CNN

Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County

Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown
69 News

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death
MGN

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule
Crimewatch PA

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
Adam Klein | 69 News

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

Fire damages home in Quakertown
69 News

Fire damages home in Quakertown

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems
69 News

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019
Thinkstock

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl
69 News

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl
iStock/junial

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years
Warrington Township Police Department

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township
Warrington Township Police Department

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks
69 News

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery
Associated Press

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester