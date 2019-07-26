Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice
LOS ANGELES - Model Janice Dickinson calls settling a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby a "victory" that brings a "measure of justice" but says nothing can erase her assault by the now-imprisoned comedian.
Dickinson spoke to reporters Thursday at the office of her attorney Lisa Bloom, who said the case was settled for an "epic" amount. She says the terms of the deal keep the exact figure confidential.
Cosby insurer American International Group Inc. settled the case without his approval, as it has with at least eight other women who filed similar lawsuits.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the comedian denies the assault and defamation allegations and has been robbed of a chance to prove it in court.
Dickinson alleges that he drugged and raped her in 1982.
Cosby was convicted and sent to prison for a 2004 sexual assault.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Car show benefits Boys and Girls Club in Pottstown
The annual Eastwood Summer Classic Car Show was held in Montgomery County Saturday.Read More »
- Cosby appeal to focus on other women's testimony, quaaludes
- Free spotted lanternfly permit training sessions offered
- Police seek teen who recently moved to Macungie, was last seen in Perkasie
- Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice
- Cosby's insurer settles Janice Dickinson lawsuit, spokesman says
- Guided tour of Schuylkill River reveals evidence of debris
Latest From The Newsroom
- Father speaks out as Berks community rallies around young shooting victim
- Boy, 10, from Easton injured at Coca-Cola Park after what appears to be bullet lodged in knee
- Allentown Police: Shots fired in Jordan Park lots during Puerto Rican Festival
- Young boy injured after colliding with an SUV on his bike
- Coroner IDs man pulled from Delaware River
- American Legion reopens 3 years after fire
- Residents react after death at Bangor Quarry
- Mainly dry and mostly sunny over the next few days with an uptick in both heat and humidity
- Car show benefits Boys and Girls Club in Pottstown
- Emergency crews respond to capsized boat at Mauch Chunk Lake, 2 people rescued