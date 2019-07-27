Southeastern PA

Cosby appeal to focus on other women's testimony, quaaludes

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 10:00 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 10:00 AM EDT

MONTGOMERY, Pa. - Prosecutors set to defend Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction in appeals court next month call the accusations from other women no coincidence, but "the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior."

Cosby, a long-beloved actor and comedian, was convicted in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

He turned 82 this month while serving a three-to-10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. More than 50 women have accused him of similar conduct since trial accuser Andrea Constand went to police in 2005.

Cosby's lawyers have raised a long list of alleged trial errors as they try to get last year's verdict overturned. They include the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify to bolster Constand's account.

Montgomery County prosecutors, in a response filed late Thursday, said such testimony is permissible under Pennsylvania law when it demonstrates a "signature" crime.

"There was no coincidence here. To the contrary, defendant's drug-facilitated sexual assault of Constand was the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior evidenced by his prior bad acts towards the five witnesses sufficiently 'distinctive and so nearly identical as to become the signature of the same perpetrator,'" the prosecutors wrote, quoting from case law on the issue.

Arguments in Cosby's appeal are set for Aug. 12 in Pennsylvania Superior Court in Harrisburg.

Constand, a former professional basketball player from the Toronto area, met Cosby through her job with the women's basketball team at Temple University, where the long-married Cosby was a popular alumnus, trustee and basketball fan.

Cosby's lawyers have called the criminal case flawed because of what they insist was a binding agreement with the county prosecutor in 2005 that he would never be charged because of insufficient evidence. He was arrested a decade later after a federal judge unsealed his damaging deposition in Constand's 2005 civil suit. In it, Cosby acknowledged getting quaaludes in the 1970s to give to other women before sex.

After the deposition, he agreed to pay Constand about $3.4 million to settle the case.

The defense has also challenged Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill's decision to let the jury hear that deposition testimony, and the references it contains to Cosby's possession of quaaludes and other drugs. Cosby told police he gave Benadryl to Constand the night in question to ease her stress. She said she was falling in and out of consciousness when he digitally penetrated her.

Cosby and his lawyers insist the encounters with Constand and the other accusers were all consensual. Cosby was nearly 30 years older than them, on average, and had often promised to help them pursue entertainment careers, prosecutors noted in their filing.
 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

02:59 AM

  • S 8 mph
  • 23°
  • 79%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race

Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
Bucks County SPCA | Facebook

BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals

Ongoing operations solid for Novartis
Image License MGN Image

Ongoing operations solid for Novartis

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts

Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
Drexel University

Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff

Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County
KCAL via CNN

Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning issued for Montgomery County

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim

Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County

Cleanup continues after flooding in Montgomery County

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters
Doris Knarr | Facebook

Police ID pregnant mom, son swept away by raging floodwaters

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Thursday's flooding adds to farmers' struggles

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Cleanup begins after flash flooding slams Pottstown

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Most roads reopen in Lower Pottsgrove Township after flooding

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown
69 News

Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
Matt Roth | 69 News

Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death
MGN

Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule
Crimewatch PA

Bridge in Bucks County reopens ahead of schedule

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

Police searching for suspect in Milford Township bank robbery

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Man charged with aggravated assault after off-duty officer stabbed on Route 309

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown
Adam Klein | 69 News

Suspect identified after off-duty police officer stabbed on Route 309 near Quakertown

Fire damages home in Quakertown
69 News

Fire damages home in Quakertown

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Pottstown parade features mythical new addition to Carousel

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Tom Hogan withdraws bid for 3rd term as Chester County DA

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Charges dropped in Phillies' Herrera domestic assault case

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems
69 News

Milford Township delays subdivision while pondering Route 663 problems

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

History's Headlines: Perkasie's pride, the Menlo Park merry-go-round

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019
Thinkstock

Chester County reports 0 homicides for first half of 2019

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Precarious crash in Montgomery County

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl
69 News

Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old girl

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Man charged in connection with weekend Pottstown shooting

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Former Palisades coach accused by former Parkland students of sexual contact

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl
iStock/junial

Montgomery man sentenced in 'twisted plan' to sexually assault autistic girl

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Stuffed animals filled with opioids shipped to Montgomery County apartments, authorities say

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years
Warrington Township Police Department

Warrington Township deputy chief to retire after more than 42 years

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Great-grandmother kills cobra at her Bucks County apartment

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township
Warrington Township Police Department

Crews fight house fire in Warrington Township

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks
69 News

Quakertown discusses policy to keep workers safe from animal attacks

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police identify shooting victim

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

Pottstown police: Man shot in stomach

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery
Associated Press

'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

U.S. Route 422 closures, lane restrictions next week in Montgomery and Chester

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Montgomery County man dies after vehicle falls on him

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township