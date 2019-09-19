Southeastern PA

Crews battle house fire in Perkasie

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:28 PM EDT

PERKASIE, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Bucks County Wednesday night.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house in the 100 block of South Third Street in Perkasie.

The fire broke out a little before 5 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

