Crews battle house fire in Perkasie
PERKASIE, Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Bucks County Wednesday night.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house in the 100 block of South Third Street in Perkasie.
The fire broke out a little before 5 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
-
