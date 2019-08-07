The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
No reported injuries
ELVERSON, Pa. - Over a dozen employees were on the job at Vixen Hill Manufacturing, a company that makes gazebos and exterior products in Elverson, Chester County when they say a spark set fire to sawdust and caused an explosion.
"The whole building shook. There was a lot of smoke. I saw it was on fire, so I called 911," said manager Ian Macbride, with Vixen Hill Manufacturing.
Multiple area fire crews responded, led by the Twin Valley Fire Department.
"We immediately called for a second alarm due to the heat and the time of day to get more manpower here," said Chief Jason Brooks with the Twin Valley Fire Department.
"We were able to establish a water supply on the main street."
Fire crews say two-thirds of the facility sustained damage and it continued to burn well after the explosion.
"Yes, it is still burning underneath the roof line where it collapsed but it's not extended, at this point it's under control," Brooks said.
Both fire crews on the scene and at the manufacturing facility continue to say how fortunate it is that no one was hurt.
"There were some guys relatively close to it. There might have been a truck damaged as well," Macbride said.
"An employees truck was parked near the bag house but thankfully nobody was injured."
County and state officials are investigating what caused the spark.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
Bucks County has decided to donate about 1.7 acres of land that it owns along Mill Street in Quakertown to the borough.Read More »
- Milford residents want township to take over their alley
- Mother who fatally poisoned 2-year-old son sentenced to up to 50 years in prison
- Real estate investment trust agrees to pay $7 million penalty after being charged with fraud
- Walmart customer arrested after making Temple University threats
- Pottstown spray park reopens
- Man Charged with making threats against Temple University
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence