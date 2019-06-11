Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon

Jonathan Payne Crews search Lake Nockamixon on June 4, 2019 (Photo courtesy of viewer Jonathan Payne)

HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - Several agencies are searching for a missing man whose abandoned boat was found at Lake Nockamixon on June 4, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Boaters found the boat of Gregory Nacios, 43, of Harleysville, up against a bank with the engine still running. His belongings were found on the boat, officials said.

Crews continued the search in the Haycock Cove area and near the dam area of the lake.

DCNR is asking the public to stay away from the area which is being searched.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the DCNR, or State Police at 215-249-9191.