Southeastern PA

Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:48 AM EDT

HAYCOCK TWP., Pa. - Several agencies are searching for a missing man whose abandoned boat was found at Lake Nockamixon on June 4, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Boaters found the boat of Gregory Nacios, 43, of Harleysville, up against a bank with the engine still running. His belongings were found on the boat, officials said.

Crews continued the search in the Haycock Cove area and near the dam area of the lake.

DCNR is asking the public to stay away from the area which is being searched.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the DCNR, or State Police at 215-249-9191.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

12:38 PM

  • NW 15 mph
  • 22°
  • 48%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck
Thinkstock

Bridge in Tinicum Township closed after being hit by truck

3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization

3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

Lawmaker aims to crack down on Pennsylvania Skill gaming

Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series

Trace Adkins to perform at Quakertown's Sounds of Summer concert series

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border
69 News

Motorcyclist dies in crash crash at Berks-Montgomery border

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Quakertown teen skates his way to world championship in Spain

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Man accused in Bucks County bombings has his bail revoked, will stay in jail until trial

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong storms, 110 mph winds damage homes in Montgomery County

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

Strong winds topple trees, knock out power in Doylestown

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
69 News

EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Hundreds pay respects at funeral for Pa. state trooper

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

Quakertown School District breaks ground on $27 million addition to elementary school

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks
Zach DeWever | 69 News

National Weather Service surveying tornado damage in Berks

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school
69 News

Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chickenpox cannot return to school

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown area

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building
Richland Township Police

Richland police looking for vehicle after used carpeting left behind municipal building

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

Bucks Co. SPCA pressing charges against cat owner after more than 100 cats rescued

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

Pottstown Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

World War II Tuskegee Airman visits Chester County church

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Soldier killed in World War II laid to rest in Pottstown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Groundbreaking for elementary school renovation project to be held in Quakertown

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Man accused in nearly 40-year-old Bucks County cold case headed to trial

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Former volunteer firefighter headed to trial for allegedly torching own home

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary
Matt Rourke/AP

Philadelphia mayor fends off 2 challengers in Dems' primary

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie
Mike Nester

Fire tears through garage in Perkasie

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

Quakertown Police hold retirement ceremony for K9 Officer Fury

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

New voting system debuts in Montgomery County Tuesday

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April
69 News

Man arrested in Pottstown for assaulting officer in April

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Public viewing announced for state trooper who died while on duty

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Fire destroys garage in Quakertown

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings
69 News

Quakertown moves to amend rules governing multifamily dwellings

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County launches new voting system Tuesday

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

Montgomery County man dies after motorcycle accident

Pa. state trooper passes away while on duty

Pa. state trooper passes away while on duty

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide
iStock/amphotora

Bucks County man charged after striking nurse's aide

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy
Richland Township Police Department

Local police officers, firefighters, students celebrate boy finishing last round of chemotherapy

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Company finance director accused of using company credit cards for personal purchases

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

Free gift cards for military personnel, first responders at Star Buick GMC

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

DA: Use of crystal meth on the rise in southeastern Pa.

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week
69 News

Bucks County SPCA needs help after rescuing 160+ cats, dogs over past week

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School
69 News

15-year-old in custody in connection with bomb threat at Pennridge High School