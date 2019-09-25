DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A suspect is in custody in Monday's fatal shooting near an elementary school in Pottstown.

Armani Cortez Rhedrick, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the homicide of Otis Harris, 31, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office.

Authorities say Rhedrick, of Pottstown, shot Harris in the head with a shotgun.

Officials say it all began over a fight involving Harris’ nephew, Rayshawn McKay.

Police say Rhedrick and McKay got into a fight outside of McKay’s home on Scott Street minutes before Harris was shot.

McKay returned to his home bleeding from his nose and mouth and told his uncle, Harris, about the fight, the DA says.

That’s when Harris went outside and three gunshots were heard by McKay and other witnesses, the DA's office said. Rhedrick was allegedly seen carrying a long gun wrapped in a blanket before he left the scene in a car, officials said.

Three fired shotgun shells were recovered in the area of Harris’ body, police say.

Rhedrick is behind bars and was denied bail.