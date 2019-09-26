DA: School teacher accused of sexually abusing student in 2005

A teacher in Bucks County sexually abused a female student in 2005, the county district attorney's office said.

Kevin Elvey II, 41, of Yardley, was charged with corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The abuse happened in the spring of 2005 when the girl was 17 and a senior in New Hope-Solebury High School, according to court records.

The girl said the sexual acts happened at Elvey's home on multiple occasions, the DA's office said.

Elvey was suspended from his position at the high school in June.

The DA's office said there could be additional victims. It is asking anybody with information to call Bucks County Detective David Hanks at 215-348-6344.