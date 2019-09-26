DA: School teacher accused of sexually abusing student in 2005
DA believes there could be more victims
A teacher in Bucks County sexually abused a female student in 2005, the county district attorney's office said.
Kevin Elvey II, 41, of Yardley, was charged with corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The abuse happened in the spring of 2005 when the girl was 17 and a senior in New Hope-Solebury High School, according to court records.
The girl said the sexual acts happened at Elvey's home on multiple occasions, the DA's office said.
Elvey was suspended from his position at the high school in June.
The DA's office said there could be additional victims. It is asking anybody with information to call Bucks County Detective David Hanks at 215-348-6344.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
DA: School teacher accused of sexually abusing student in 2005
Kevin Elvey II, 41, of Yardley, was charged with corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.Read More »
- Police: Missing Cumru woman found safe
- The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- Chester County DA files public nuisance action against pipeline
- Man dubbed 'Ghost Face Bandit' robs bank near Norristown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Police arrest man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Coroner called to serious crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem
- Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
- Records: Man molests young child, another man assaults him over incident
- One Tank Trip: 'Brushes with Cancer' exhibit
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Northampton County aims to spread the word about suicide prevention
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- CACLV director offers few details on upcoming initiatives