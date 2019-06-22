Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township

69 News A fatal hit-and-run crash in Warrington Township has led to an arrest on Saturday. Duane Davis, 53, Telford, was taken into custody at his residence. Davis is accused of a deadly hit and run around 2 a.m. involving a pedestrian on County Line Road near Upper State Road.

Davis was arraigned before the on-call magisterial district judge, who set bail at $500,000. Davis was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.