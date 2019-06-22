Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township
Telford man arrested
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A fatal hit-and-run accident in Warrington Township early Saturday morning has led to an arrest.
Duane Davis, 53, Telford, was taken into custody at his residence. Davis is accused of a deadly hit and run that happened around 2 a.m. involving a pedestrian on County Line Road near Upper State Road
Davis was arraigned before the on-call magisterial district judge, who set bail at $500,000. Davis was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
