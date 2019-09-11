Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common
TELFORD, Pa. - What do pups and pints have in common? A lot more than you may think, at least at one Bucks County business.
The business was started by a rescue dog. Kim Triol and her partner Patrina just liked to brew beer at home, until one of their dogs got into a tub of mash.
"This is Tiki the creator of our company. The CEO. Our chief eating officer. He is the one that actually climbed up on the picnic table and stole our beer grains while we were brewing a batch of beer," Kim said.
And thus Brewscuits was born: A dog treat company that recycles the oates, barley, and rye used to brew beer.
"Those grains are actually really good for dogs instead of cornmeal soy and wheat that they can't digest," Kim said.
After six years in business the operation has moved from their basement to a storefront in Telford.
The business has an emphasis on supporting local businesses and sustainability.
"Every single product that goes in your biscuit is a locally sourced product as well," Kim said.
"We work with 15 different breweries and get grains from different ones at this point."
Although Tiki passed away only a week ago, his legacy will live on.
"Every single day I get up and I love what I do," Kim said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common
Kim Triol and her partner Patrina just liked to brew beer at home, until one of their dogs got into a tub of mash.Read More »
- Suspect charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Berks man
- Waffles and Hemingway, mini horse and goose pair, get new home
- School district in Montgomery County working to recover from ransomware attack
- Bucks County to receive more resources for drug prevention, control efforts
- Former Montgomery County sheriff's officer pleads guilty to child pornography offenses
- Richland Township addresses parking issues in industrial park
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Updated Lehigh County Commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common