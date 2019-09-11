Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common

TELFORD, Pa. - What do pups and pints have in common? A lot more than you may think, at least at one Bucks County business.

The business was started by a rescue dog. Kim Triol and her partner Patrina just liked to brew beer at home, until one of their dogs got into a tub of mash.

"This is Tiki the creator of our company. The CEO. Our chief eating officer. He is the one that actually climbed up on the picnic table and stole our beer grains while we were brewing a batch of beer," Kim said.

And thus Brewscuits was born: A dog treat company that recycles the oates, barley, and rye used to brew beer.

"Those grains are actually really good for dogs instead of cornmeal soy and wheat that they can't digest," Kim said.

After six years in business the operation has moved from their basement to a storefront in Telford.

The business has an emphasis on supporting local businesses and sustainability.

"Every single product that goes in your biscuit is a locally sourced product as well," Kim said.

"We work with 15 different breweries and get grains from different ones at this point."

Although Tiki passed away only a week ago, his legacy will live on.

"Every single day I get up and I love what I do," Kim said.