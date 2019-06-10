Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - From 18th century hand-carved stove plates and wooden shoe trees to a stage coach and a now hanging whaling boat, more than 50,000 handmade objects all collected by Henry Chapman Mercer are displayed inside his Doylestown museum.

"On the eve of the Industrial Revolution a lot of these things were going to be thrown away and he wanted to make sure they were remembered and this is way he did that," said Marketing and PR Coordinator Nicole Joie.

This "American pickers" paradise will get prime time attention Monday night. An entire Jeopardy category will be devoted to the Mercer Museum.

"This has to be huge publicity for you?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow said.

"Yes Very excited. Hopefully drive a new set of visitors," Joie said.

Visitors like Perry Stampfel and Lynne Jax of Laguna Beach California. The pair came after seeing a picture of nearby Fonthill Castle at their local art show.

Perry may be a detective as the Jeopardy crew filmed throughout the museum last summer.

"This view here. Could stand for the longest time and wouldn't' see everything that is here," he said while overlooking the main atrium.

Joie, who knows the Jeopardy questions, is sworn to secrecy until after the show.

But if she had her own question.

"This man one of the most interesting innovators. In the Doylestown area created three historic sites that are now open to the public," she said.

Who is Henry Mercer for 1000. Jeopardy is on Monday night at 7 p.m.