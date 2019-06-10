Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - From 18th century hand-carved stove plates and wooden shoe trees to a stage coach and a now hanging whaling boat, more than 50,000 handmade objects all collected by Henry Chapman Mercer are displayed inside his Doylestown museum.
"On the eve of the Industrial Revolution a lot of these things were going to be thrown away and he wanted to make sure they were remembered and this is way he did that," said Marketing and PR Coordinator Nicole Joie.
This "American pickers" paradise will get prime time attention Monday night. An entire Jeopardy category will be devoted to the Mercer Museum.
"This has to be huge publicity for you?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow said.
"Yes Very excited. Hopefully drive a new set of visitors," Joie said.
Visitors like Perry Stampfel and Lynne Jax of Laguna Beach California. The pair came after seeing a picture of nearby Fonthill Castle at their local art show.
Perry may be a detective as the Jeopardy crew filmed throughout the museum last summer.
"This view here. Could stand for the longest time and wouldn't' see everything that is here," he said while overlooking the main atrium.
Joie, who knows the Jeopardy questions, is sworn to secrecy until after the show.
But if she had her own question.
"This man one of the most interesting innovators. In the Doylestown area created three historic sites that are now open to the public," she said.
Who is Henry Mercer for 1000. Jeopardy is on Monday night at 7 p.m.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
KidsPeace Foster Care has received $16,000 in gifts to help its Bucks County foster families cope with the first month of placement of an opioid-impacted infant or toddler.Read More »
- 5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
- Pottstown gets good financial grades
- Crews searching for boater who went missing from Lake Nockamixon
- Doylestown museum gets its own category on Jeopardy
- Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor
- Springfield Elementary students throw pies at principal as reward for reaching reading goal
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
- 5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
- Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week
- Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
- String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
- Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville
- New Wilson teacher to help research scientists aboard NOAA ship
- Updated KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Reading police seek woman reported missing by family