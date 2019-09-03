Ex-Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting 2 altar boys in Bucks County

TULLYTOWN, Pa. - A former Catholic priest has been charged with sexually assaulting two altar boys during his tenure at St. Michael the Archangel Church, the Bucks County district attorney's office said.

Francis "Frank" Trauger, 74, of Brooklyn, New York, was arraigned Tuesday morning on counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault. District Judge Robert L. Wagner Jr. released Trauger on unsecured bail set at $250,000.

The assaults occurred in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were approximately 12 years old, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

Trauger, who was named in connection with other victims in a 2005 Philadelphia Grand Jury Report and laicized the same year, prior to which he was assigned to St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Trauger was a priest at the church from 1993 until 2003.

The District Attorney's Office believes he may have harmed additional young people in this time.

The DA is asking anyone with information to call Tullytown Police Sgt. Phil Kulan at 215.945.0999, ext. 225; or Bucks County Detective Lt. David Kemmerer at 215.348.6354.