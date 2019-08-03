Ex-drug ringleader who solicited drugs in jail gets more prison time

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County say a convicted heroin ring leader from the Quakertown area was caught trying to deal drugs from behind bars.

The Bucks DA says 29-year-old Sheamus McCarthy of Richland Township was already serving a lengthy state prison sentence before he got caught sending letters from jail soliciting synthetic marijuana and Suboxone strips.

Investigators say the letters used code words like "Eagles tickets" to refer to drugs.

Prosecutors say McCarthy penned the letters last year while awaiting trial on charges he led a prolific heroin ring in Upper Bucks.

McCarthy has gotten an additional year-to-two tacked onto his sentence of nine to 20 years.