Extreme heat doesn't stop annual Pottstown bike race
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The extreme heat didn't stop the annual Pottstown Bike Race from going on as planned.
Dozens of cyclists braved the heat as they made their way up and down the streets of the borough Sunday.
People lined the streets to watch as the bikes raced by.
The event included races in eight categories, ranging from 15 to 35 miles.
