Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Staring at the massive tree crushing her Doylestown home, Carol Hubing has just one question.

"Where will we live?"

Luckily the Hubing family wasn't home when the tree came toppling down, piercing the roof, windows and walls.

"It was literally a thunderstorm in my living room, there's such a huge hole," said Carol Hubing of Doylestown.

Hubing was at work during the storm.

"I texted my husband and I said everything ok and he said tree down on house, I was so worried, so worried," said Hubing.

She rushed home to find her driveway looking like a jungle and the inside of her house looking like a war zone.

"There's glass, drywall all over the floor, the rug is soaking wet, the floor is soaking wet, everything is just wet," said Timothy Hubing.

Carol Hubing's son, Timothy, says he's still in shock.

"You can't see the big couch by the side of the wall anymore it's just covered in drywall, it's just rubble," Timothy said.

The Hubings say they're grateful everyone's ok, including their two pets. The cat ran out but their dog was trapped.

"It took my dad 20 minutes to dig him out of the drywall," Timothy said.

Working to figure out the next step, the family says they're trying to look on the bright side, beyond the dark clouds, and just hope the cleanup process moves as quickly as the storm did.

"We have insurance and hopefully it'll go quick and we'll rebuild and everything will be good," said Carol Hubing.