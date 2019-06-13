Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
QUAKERTOWN , Pa. - It has been more than a week since authorities say a Montgomery County man went missing from Lake Nockamixon.
Last Tuesday, officials say they found the boat with personal belongings inside but it was abandoned.
On Wednesday, the family of the man spoke to 69 News.
The sister of 43-year-old Gregory Nacios says at this point the family just wants closure.
"It's been eight days and they have not been able to find my brother," says Marade Williams of Quakertown.
Williams says on June 4, her brother took his boat out to Lake Nockamixon like he does every off day he has. She says he is either out there or at his mother's in Brigantine. She says around noon Greg called his mom.
"Just told her how pretty the lake was and that he was going to catch her a fish. He texted me a birthday text and I sent him one back," Williams says.
She says a couple hours later a pair of kayakers saw Greg's boat but it was empty. They did not think anything of it until they came back hours later and the boat was still running with Nacios' stuff inside. After the kayakers called 911, Marade's other brother was notified who then called her hours later.
"I knew right away that something was wrong," says Williams. "He said, 'Marade, they called me from Lake Nockamixon. It's not good' and my heart sank."
Several agencies began looking for Nacios that day and have been ever since. Crews continued the search in the Haycock Cove area and near the dam area of the lake. Williams says she has no idea how this could've happened.
"He had no medical problems, no mental problems. There's no reason to think he would've done anything to harm himself," says Williams.
Williams admitted the family is thinking the worst.
"We're definitely thinking the worst and I believe if he were alive he would've contacted my mother. She and him were best friends and he called her everyday," she says.
That said, the family members who were at the lake Wednesday are asking for the public's help and continuing to pray for better news.
"We are a very faithful family. We are very close to God and I believe that's what's getting us through," she says. "Just a few days ago, he was alive and well and we had no reason to believe he wouldn't be with us here today."
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is requesting the public to stay away from the area that is currently being searched. Also, anyone with information is asked to contact them or State Police.
