Fire breaks out at Chester County Church

NORTH COVENTRY, Pa. - A fire broke out at a church in Chester County late Saturday evening.

Fire crews from Chester and Montgomery County responded to a fire at the Coventry Hills Church of Christ located at 1339 South Hanover Street in Pottstown.

Norco Fire Company Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Hipple said that firefighters dispatched around 10:22 p.m. Hipple said that when crews arrived, there was smoke coming from the church. Moments later, the center of the roof burst into flames.

Hipple said additional fire vehicles were called to the scene to help extinguish the flames.

One firefighter was hurt, but was treated and returned to the scene, said Hipple.

Although lighting is suspected as the cause of the fire, officials are still investigating what may have happened.