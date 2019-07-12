Southeastern PA

Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:34 PM EDT

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. - Heavy rains pounded parts of the viewing area Thursday, causing flash flooding.

Flash flooding swallowed roads in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Middle Creek Road in Gilberstville looked more like a river than a street. The water was blocking people from getting to and from their homes.

Folks who live along Middle Creek and Sassamansville Road say flooding is nothing new, but not like this.

Emergency crews were hard at work rescuing cars and closing down roads. They had some help from two volunteers.

Veronica Brickson and her father-in-law decided to stand along Sassmansville Road and turn people around, stopping people from a dangerous situation.

"I wouldn't want to put my car in the mud and I know it can be a pain just to get home, sometimes an act of kindness goes a long way," Brickson said.

The water spilled out from the road and into some people's homes, flooding basements, bedrooms and bathrooms.

Route 309 south near Quakertown was flooded.

Middle Creek Rd. at Sassamansville Rd. in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County resembled a river Thursday evening.

Two neighbors were seen standing on  Sassamansville Road turning cars around so people did not get stuck in the flooding.

