Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. - Heavy rains pounded parts of the viewing area Thursday, causing flash flooding.
Flash flooding swallowed roads in Bucks and Montgomery counties.
Middle Creek Road in Gilberstville looked more like a river than a street. The water was blocking people from getting to and from their homes.
Folks who live along Middle Creek and Sassamansville Road say flooding is nothing new, but not like this.
Emergency crews were hard at work rescuing cars and closing down roads. They had some help from two volunteers.
Veronica Brickson and her father-in-law decided to stand along Sassmansville Road and turn people around, stopping people from a dangerous situation.
"I wouldn't want to put my car in the mud and I know it can be a pain just to get home, sometimes an act of kindness goes a long way," Brickson said.
The water spilled out from the road and into some people's homes, flooding basements, bedrooms and bathrooms.
Route 309 south near Quakertown was flooded.
VIDEO: Bad flooding here on 309 South outside Quakertown @69News pic.twitter.com/3BJ0dPnCzn— Julia Rose (@JuliaRoseNews) July 11, 2019
Middle Creek Rd. at Sassamansville Rd. in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County resembled a river Thursday evening.
VIDEO: Middle Creek Rd. at Sassamansville in Gilbertsville is a river right now. @69News pic.twitter.com/MmsqFqQ2aL— Julia Rose (@JuliaRoseNews) July 11, 2019
Two neighbors were seen standing on Sassamansville Road turning cars around so people did not get stuck in the flooding.
VIDEO: two neighbors standing out on Sassamansville Rd. in Gilbertsville turning cars around so people don’t get stuck in the flooding @69News pic.twitter.com/H3GCmFIwDb— Julia Rose (@JuliaRoseNews) July 11, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Southeastern PA News
-
Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
Heavy rains pounded parts of the viewing area Thursday, causing flash flooding.Read More »
- 7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
- Underground Railroad hero to be honored with historical marker in Quakertown
- Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
- Tower Health welcomes Hahnemann hospital residents, fellows
- Boyertown district installing cameras, GPS devices on buses
- Souderton woman charged in connection with overdose death
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pregnant mom, child die after car swept away by floodwaters
- Stinky situation: Trash truck overturns on Route 61 in Ontelaunee
- Flash flooding swallows roads in Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley
- Updated Car crashes into building in Spring Township
- Get ready for Amazon Prime Day
- Berks man arrested in alleged bamboo stick assault
- Man allegedly breaks woman's jaw, charged with assault
- Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
- PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company