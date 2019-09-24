Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

September 24th is a very special day for one of Philadelphia's most popular creatures. It's Flyers mascot Gritty's birthday!

And the orange fella celebrated being one-year-old in the Grittiest way.

Gritty walked the streets of Philly Tuesday to let everyone know it was his first birthday, or "National Gritty Day."

The outrageously lovable icon made his debut on the world stage this time last year, although most didn't know what to expect from him.

But after a little getting used to, Flyers fans and countless others find the furry guy with googly eyes rather dreamy.

Gritty asked for some gifts, and he posted what he already got on Twitter so his buddies don't get him something similar.

Gritty won a lot of people over in his first year. Who knows what the orange furry fella has in store in his second year.

Hockey season is right around the corner. You might just see Gritty at one of the games at the PPL Center. The home opener is Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m.